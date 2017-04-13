 Ken Parshall picked to be new Jefferson County 509-J School Superintendent

The Jefferson County 509-J School District Board of Directors picked Warm Springs K-8 Academy Principal Ken Parshall to be the districts new superintendent. Parshall will take over the job from retiring superintendent Rick Molitor. Parshall has been with the district since 2015 and was assistant superintendent of the Salem-Keizer School District prior to that. Along with his superintendent duties, Parshall will continue in his current role into the next school year as well.