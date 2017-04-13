 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden in Central Oregon today

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden is in Central Oregon today. The Congressman will make 2 stops with the 1st being in Prineville this morning for his Crook County town hall meeting beginning at 8;30 am at the Crook County High School Auditorium. This evening Walden will be in Bend for his Deschutes County town hall meeting which will be held at the Mtn. View High School Auditorium beginning at 5pm. While the Congressman has held many town hall meetings within Deschutes County over the past 4 years, this is his 1st in Bend during that time.