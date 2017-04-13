 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden in Central Oregon today

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden in Central Oregon today

 In Local News
0
0

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden is in Central Oregon today. The Congressman will make 2 stops with the 1st being in Prineville this morning for his Crook County town hall meeting beginning at 8;30 am at the Crook County High School Auditorium. This evening Walden will be in Bend for his Deschutes County town hall meeting which will be held at the Mtn. View High School Auditorium beginning at 5pm. While the Congressman has held many town hall meetings within Deschutes County over the past 4 years, this is his 1st in Bend during that time.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment