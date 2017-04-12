 Woman taken to St. Charles after being stuck by vehicle on 3rd street in Bend

A woman was struck by a car last night at 3rd and Burnside in Bend. According to Bend police, the accident took place just before 10 pm north of the railroad underpass.  The woman was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries. 3rd street was closed for a long period of time to allow investigators to reconstruct the accident. The name of the woman who was injured and the name of the driver have not been released at this time.

