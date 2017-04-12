 Woman apprehended after Prineville pursuit, on man still on the loose

1 person was apprehended yesterday following a vehicle pursuit through Prineville that saw Crook County Schools lockdown for about a half an hour. According to Prineville police a car that had been stolen out of Warm Springs was spotted in SE Prineville before 10 am. The driver, 20-year old Ashley Blair Greene-Hurt sped off heading for Juniper Canyon. Both she and her passenger, 23-year old Jeremy Michael Hartman-Steele jumped out of the vehicle with Green-Hurt being apprehended. Hartman-Steele eluded officers. Both were wanted on outstanding warrants and are subjects of interest in other criminal cases.

