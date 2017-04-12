 Lara trial to be postponed

The murder trial of 31-year old Edwin Lara will not proceed as planned in October. Lara has been charged with murder in the death of 23-year old Kaylee Sawyer in Bend last July. Yesterday Lara’s defense team asked Judge Michael Adler to delay the trial for as much as a year to allow them time to investigate new discovery documents relating to Lara’s Honduran roots. Judge Adler hasn’t yet decided when the trial will take place. He asked attorneys for both sides to suggest some possible dates.