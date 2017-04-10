 La Pine man released from Deschutes County Jail after stand off with police

A 34 year old La Pine man was released from Deschutes County Jail on Saturday on 25 thousand dollars bail after a 90 minute standoff with police in his mother’s hair salon. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Cleveland entered the business late Friday evening and began destroying the inside of the business on Highway 97. Other buildings adjacent to the salon were evacuated as Cleveland had an AR style rifle. Deputies with the help of the Oregon State Police and Sunriver Police set up a perimeter and were able to talk Cleveland out of the building. He was charged with 1st degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a short barreled rifle.

