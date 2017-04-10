 Driver leaves the scene after hitting power pole in Terrebonne

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who hit a telephone pole in Terrebonne last night shearing it off, then removed the wires from around the vehicle and drove off. The incident happened around 5pm in the area of NW 31st street and Sedgewick Avenue. The vehicle, a gray or silver colored pickup clipped the pole, with the driver getting out, moving the downed power lines and driving off. The incident took out power to about 60 homes in the area. Anyone having any knowledge of who might own the pickup should call 693-6911.