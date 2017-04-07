 Redmond couple charged in 5 year old daughters death

A Redmond couple has been arrested for the death of their 5 year old daughter. Taken into custody yesterday were 31 year old Sacora Horn-Garcia and 33 year old Estevan Adrian Garcia. Both face charges of murder by abuse, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment in the death of the 5 year old last December. Deputies were called to the Garcia house on December 21st as the girl was found unconscious. She was taken to St. Charles Redmond and pronounced dead. According to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel the couple allegedly withheld both food and medical attention from the child for nearly a year. They were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on a million dollars bail. They will be back in court today.