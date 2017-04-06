 Deschutes County Sheriff’s office launches program to get rid of graffiti, trash

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new service for the community. In an effort to get rid of graffiti and unwanted trash in areas, the Sheriff’s office has put a link on their website where residents can report buildings or walls within the county that have been vandalized by graffiti, or where trash has been dumped. Inmate work crews will then go to the site and work to clean it up. Requests for the service can be made at www.Sheriff .Deschutes.org at the bottom of the home page under quick links.

