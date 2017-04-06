 Bend City Council looks to come up with road repair funding

The Bend City Council members last night continued on their quest to find monies to help street and road repair within the city.  For this year, various budget cuts and redirection of funds from several areas could lead to 1 point 6 million dollars being available for work on the roads. The council will begin the budget process in May and will look again at their various options. There was also one million dollars approved to fix potholes within the city and to paint roads with a sealant to protect them.

