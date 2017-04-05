 Some opposition to a proposed retail marijuana outlet North of Bend

A  Deschutes County hearings officer took testimony last night on what could be the 1st marijuana retail outlet in the unincorporated area of Deschutes County. 10 people spoke in opposition to the outlet, which would be at the site of the old Funny Farm building located at Deschutes Junction on Highway 97. Many who spoke out against the facility were concerned about how close it would be to the 3 Sisters Adventist Christian School. The retail store is more than 1 thousand feet away from the school. The person asking for the permit, Kelly King said the building meets all the criteria set up by the county. Hearings Officer Liz Fancher said she would leave the record open for 30 days to take all written testimony on the proposed pot shop.

