 2 arrested after beating a man up in the bar at the Hong Kong Restaurant in Bend

2 Bend men were arrested trying to leave Central Oregon after they assaulted a man in the bar at the Hong Kong Restaurant on 3rd street in Bend yesterday afternoon. According to Bend Police, 28 year old Earl Shone Junior and 23 year old Jason LaPollo got into a fight with 34 year old Paul Thompson of Bend leaving him unconscious on the floor of the bar. Thompson was taken to St. Charles in Bend in critical condition. LaPollo and Shone were arrested in Chemult as they were trying to leave the area on the Amtrak train. Both were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail and charged with 1st degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail for each was set at 110 thousand dollars.