 Jefferson County 509-J Superintendent candidate meets with community members

The lone candidate for the Jefferson County 509-J superintendent position attended a community meeting last night at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Ken Parshall, principal of the Warms Springs K-8 Academy gave a presentation to about 50 residents. The other candidate, Ted Zehr from Hillsboro pulled out of the running for personal reasons. Parshall took questions from the crowd and talked about how he would work to make the district better. The school board will meet with Parshall today, and then they will make a decision on April 10th to go with him or an interim superintendant to replace Rick Molitor.