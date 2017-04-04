 DOJ looks into hotel price gouging for the week of the solar eclipse in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Justice is looking into several claims in Oregon of hotels that have cancelled reservations made within the last year or two, then raised the price of the rooms in anticipation of the solar eclipse that will take place on August 21st. While many of the hotels under investigation are on the west side of the Cascades, one that was mentioned in Central Oregon was the Stafford Inn in Prineville, allegedly increasing the cost of a room from 170 dollars a night to 600 dollars a night, due to new ownership. The hotels in question could face a 25 thousand dollar fine if the claims are found to be true.