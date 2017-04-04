 2 Bend residents injured in accident south of Klamath Falls

An accident 10 miles south of Klamath Falls on Highway 97 yesterday injured a couple from Bend and saw a California woman die. According to the Oregon State Police, a vehicle driven by 38 year old Tamatha Martin rear ended a car driven by 61 year old Jesus Flores-Nunez of Bend then crossing over in the other lane hitting another car. Martin was dead at the scene. Several other people were taken to area hospitals including Flores-Nunez and his wife for various injuries.