 Employees keep dumpster fire in check behind Redmond Cinema’s

A dumpster fire behind the Redmond Cinemas was kept in check by a theater employee until firefighters could arrive. According to Redmond Fire, they were called to the theater just after 2pm. The fire had moved from a dumpster to an exterior wall of the theater. Employees used a dry chemical fire extinguisher on the blaze. Total damage was about 35 hundred dollars done to the exterior of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.