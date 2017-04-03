Employees keep dumpster fire in check behind Redmond Cinema’s
A dumpster fire behind the Redmond Cinemas was kept in check by a theater employee until firefighters could arrive. According to Redmond Fire, they were called to the theater just after 2pm. The fire had moved from a dumpster to an exterior wall of the theater. Employees used a dry chemical fire extinguisher on the blaze. Total damage was about 35 hundred dollars done to the exterior of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Recent Posts