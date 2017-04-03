 Bend man arrested after trying to elude deputies north of La Pine

A 51 year old Bend man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested yesterday after a brief pursuit by law enforcement. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office they attempted to pullover Gerald Boyd in the area of Burgess Road and Meadow Lane. Boyd sped off pulling into a drive way.  He got out of his vehicle and walked away refusing to stop as asked by the officer. K-9 partner Brolo was deployed, twice, before Boyd stopped as he had been bitten by Brolo the 2nd time. Boyd was treated at the scene by La Pine medics, and then taken to St Charles in Bend. Boyd was lodged in the county jail on an outstanding warrant, along with being charged with attempting to elude and interfering with a police officer.

