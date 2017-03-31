 Bend man arrested for DUI after hitting a power pole, burning his car on Highway 20 west of Bend

Highway 20 West of Bend near Dayton Road was closed this morning just after midnight when a car hit a power pole. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office 27 year old Michael Kutschara of Bend was westbound on Highway 20 near Tumalo observed going 100 miles an hour. Deputies gave chase only to find the vehicle had hit a power pole along with a juniper tree and caught on fire. Kutschara was arrested for driving under the influence and attempting to elude. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment of his injuries. Power in the area was disrupted for several hours as the power pole was replaced.