 Bail reduction hearing set today for Bend child care provider

A bail reduction hearing for 31 year old January Neatherlin of Bend is scheduled today in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Neatherlin was charged with 114 counts surrounding her child care business. Neatherlin was arrested on March 15th at a tanning salon for leaving 7 children in her home alone and unsupervised. There were several other similar incidents that took place in early March. Bail for Neatherlin was originally set at 200 thousand dollars but was increased to 500 thousand by Judge Beth Bagley.