 11 year old dies in 2 car accident near Mt. Bachelor entrance

A 2 car collision near the entrance to Mt Bachelor led to the death of an 11 year old boy from Eugene yesterday. According to the Oregon State Police, the boy’s father who was heading west had his vehicle slide into a van that was coming the other way on Century Drive. The 11 year old died on his way to the hospital. The 39 year old father and 16 year old son were taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries. The name of the boy who died has not been released at this time.