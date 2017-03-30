 Ochoco Dam to be checked for safety, integrity beginning in April

The Bureau of Reclamation will begin work on the Ochoco Dam next month taking soil samples to check on the dam’s seismic stability, safety and integrity. The 6 drilling sites will be on the dam’s downstream face and are a part of the Bureau’s Safety of Dams program. Each structure is periodically reviewed to ensure the public’s safety. The dam was built following World War One and was rehabilitated in 1949. The work will go into May.