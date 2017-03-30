 2nd person sentenced in Crooked River Ranch incident from January

2nd person sentenced in Crooked River Ranch incident from January

 In Local News
0
0

A 37 year old man from Modesto California was sentenced to 7 and ½ years in prison yesterday for his role in the beating and kidnapping of a couple from a home at Crooked River Ranch in January. Jeremy Degraw along with Alisha Bryden pleaded guilty last week to 2nd degree assault, 1st degree attempted kidnapping and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon surrounding the abduction of Bryden’s roommates. The 2 were arrested after taking the couple on a 2 day ordeal that included being beaten, taken from their home at Crooked River Ranch to Sisters and eventually let go. Bryden received a 6 and 1/2 year sentence on Tuesday.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment