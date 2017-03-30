 2nd person sentenced in Crooked River Ranch incident from January

A 37 year old man from Modesto California was sentenced to 7 and ½ years in prison yesterday for his role in the beating and kidnapping of a couple from a home at Crooked River Ranch in January. Jeremy Degraw along with Alisha Bryden pleaded guilty last week to 2nd degree assault, 1st degree attempted kidnapping and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon surrounding the abduction of Bryden’s roommates. The 2 were arrested after taking the couple on a 2 day ordeal that included being beaten, taken from their home at Crooked River Ranch to Sisters and eventually let go. Bryden received a 6 and 1/2 year sentence on Tuesday.