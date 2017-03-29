Oregon Promise Program gets funding for spring term
Good news for many Central Oregon Community College students who have been assisted by the Oregon Promise Program which helps to pay for their community college classes through a state grant fund. The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that will add an additional 3 point 6 million dollars to the fund ensuring that students will be able to continue their education through spring term. Long term though, the program could be on the cutting block due to budget concerns. Spring term for COCC begins on Monday.
Recent Posts