 Crooked River Ranch woman gets 6 and 1/2 years for kidnapping, assault

A Crooked River Ranch woman was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty last week to 2nd degree assault, 1st degree attempted kidnapping and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon surrounding the abduction of 2 of her roommates in January. 36 year old Alisha Bryden and 37 year old Jeremiah Degraw from Modesto California were both arrested after taking their roommates on a 2 day ordeal that included being beaten, taken from their home at Crooked River Ranch to Sisters and eventually let go. Bryden and Degraw were arrested in Bend. Degraw will be sentenced today and could receive 7 and a half years as he accepted the same plea deal as Bryden.