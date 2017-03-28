 ODOT agrees to update curb ramps

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the group Disability Rights Oregon have reached an agreement that will lead to the repair or replacement of the curb ramps that access intersections on ODOT operated highways. The agreement gives ODOT a year to identify what needs to be fixed, then 3 years to fix 30 percent of the ramps, 10 years to have 75 percent completed and 15 years for the entire number of ramps that needed work to be finished. It’s estimated that over 15 thousand ramps are substandard, many of which run along highways in Central Oregon that also double as city streets.