 Deschutes County D.A. files charges against Arce

Deschutes County D.A. files charges against Arce

 In Local News
0
0

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel filed charges yesterday against a Redmond man who hit his girlfriend with a gun last week near Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. The incident led to the lockout and evacuation of the school along with the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team being called out, a standoff with the man and eventual arrest. 29 year old Steven Arce was charge with 2nd degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing constituting domestic violence. He remains in Deschutes County Jail on 70 thousand dollars bail. His next day in court will be next Monday.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment