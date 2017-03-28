 3 teens hurt in Crook County rollover

A single car rollover accident injured 3 Prineville teens yesterday. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office 19 year old Tylar Trimmel was westbound on NW O’Neil Way when he lost control of his vehicle going off the road and rolling the car several times. Trimmel along with 19 year old Destiny Miller and 18 year old Emily Bugarin were all taken to St. Charles in Prineville with minor injuries. Trimmel was cited for reckless driving and recklessly endangering another.