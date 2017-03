A 31 year old Terrebonne man was arrested over the weekend at a rally held at the State Capitol in Salem. According to the Oregon State Police during the rally 2 opposing factions for and against President Trump caused a disturbance which led to the arrest of Mathew Heagy who used pepper spray on an Oregon State Trooper. Heagy was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and for carrying a concealed weapon.