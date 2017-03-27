 Sex offender still on the run

Law enforcement continues to search for a high risk sex offender who fled supervision last week. Justin Lampke is considered dangerous. Authorities alerted the public when he failed to show up to his home on Tuesday night. It is believed that he could have gone missing as early as last Sunday. Lampke violated the terms of his parole last April as well, cutting off an ankle bracelet. He was found 4 days later in Seattle. He is a level 3 sex offender on lifelong post prison supervision. Anyone knowing Lampke’s whereabouts should call 693-6911.

