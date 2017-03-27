 Name of woman who died on Highway 20 east has been released

The name of the person who died last Friday on Highway 20 east in a 2 car accident near the Brothers rest area has been identified. According to the Oregon State Police 40 year old Amber Wilsey of Yoncalla was heading west when a car driven by 84 year old Mary Boswell of Seneca who was eastbound turned in front of Wilsey to get into the rest area. Wilsey was dead at the scene of the accident. Boswell and 2 passengers in the Wilsey vehicle were taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries.