 Lara trial to remain in Deschutes County

The murder trial of 31 year old Edwin Lara will remain in Deschutes County. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23 year old Kaylee Sawyer who died July 24th last year in Bend. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler after hearing arguments for and against moving the trial felt that a jury could be assembled locally that would be impartial and fair. Adler also heard testimony from the defense that some research needed to take place about Lara’s background in Honduras where he was raised to give jurors some insight into his past. That could take a year to 18 months. The judge said he would rule on that at a later date.