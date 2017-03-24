 Bail increased for Neatherlin

Bail was increased yesterday for 31 year old January Neatherlin of Bend from 200 thousand dollars to 500 thousand dollars. Neatherlin was arrested and charged with 114 counts of 1st degree criminal mistreatment and recklessly endangering another person as she was alleged to have left 7 children alone in her home while going to a tanning salon on March 15th. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley raised the bail after hearing from the prosecution this same scenario appears to have happened several times from March 3rd through the 15th. Neatherlin will be back in court on April 13th to enter a plea.