A month long investigation has led to the arrest of 3 Bend residents and seizure of 5 ounces of methamphetamine. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, a traffic stop of 36 year old Jason Johnson led to his arrest. He had an ounce of meth. That was followed by a search warrant being served at a home on Moonglow Court and the arrests of 56 year old Judith Flanders and 52 year old Preston Neely. 4 more ounces of the drug were recovered.