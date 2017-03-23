 U.S. Census Bureau survey puts Deschutes and Crook County’s among the fastest growing in the nation

If you have had the feeling that Central Oregon’s population was on the rise that was confirmed yesterday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Bend Redmond Metropolitan Area, which encompasses all of Deschutes County, is the 3rd fastest growing Metro area in the nation. From July 2015 to July 2016, Deschutes County’s population grew by 3 point 6 percent to over 181 thousand. Crook County was also listed for counties of over 10 thousand as the 8th fastest growing county in the nation with a population of over 22 thousand, an increase of 4 point 26 percent.