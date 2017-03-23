 Murder trial of Edwin Lara to remain open to the public

Murder trial of Edwin Lara to remain open to the public

 In Local News
0
0

The murder trial of 31 year old Edwin Lara will remain open to the media and the public following a court ruling yesterday. Deschutes County District Court Judge Michael Adler ruled on the defense motion saying the public has the right to know, and doing otherwise would be a violation of the constitution. Lara has been charged with the murder of 23 year old Kaylee Sawyer on July 24th in Bend last year. The judge did make some restriction in the courtroom concerning photographs and audio. Today arguments will be made as to whether the trial should be moved to another county.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment