 Murder trial of Edwin Lara to remain open to the public

The murder trial of 31 year old Edwin Lara will remain open to the media and the public following a court ruling yesterday. Deschutes County District Court Judge Michael Adler ruled on the defense motion saying the public has the right to know, and doing otherwise would be a violation of the constitution. Lara has been charged with the murder of 23 year old Kaylee Sawyer on July 24th in Bend last year. The judge did make some restriction in the courtroom concerning photographs and audio. Today arguments will be made as to whether the trial should be moved to another county.