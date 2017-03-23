 Deschutes County Grand Jury indicts Neatherlin on 114 charges surrounding unlicensed day care center

A Deschutes County Grand Jury has indicted January Neatherlin on 114 charges surrounding her unlicensed day care center and her leaving 7 children at her home alone while she went to a tanning salon. Neatherlin was arrested on March 15th after police witnessed her leaving her house. They went into her home to find the children and no one else there. The charges include 76 counts of 1st degree criminal mistreatment and 38 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Netherlin will be back in court today for a bail hearing.