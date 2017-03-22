 Sacramento County man gets 2 weeks in jail for New Years Day shooting in Sunriver

A 21 year old man from Antelope California was sentenced to 2 weeks in jail yesterday for a shooting incident that took place New Years Day at a rental home in Sunriver. Mikhail Pitsul pleaded guilty last week to pointing a gun at another person and recklessly endangering a person. Pitsul shot his wife in the leg during an argument at a rented home in Sunriver with the bullet going through the floor of the home hitting a person in bed downstairs. His wife ended up going to the hospital. Pitsul also had to forfeit his handgun to authorities.

