 120 unit apartment complex in SW Bend gets hearings officer approval

A 120 unit multifamily development has been approved for an area west of Highway 97 on Reed Lane at the south end of Bend. The hearings officer approved the development despite opposition from neighbors in the area. City planners say the area has been planned for medium density residential since 1981 and the recent rezoning falls in line with the city’s comprehensive plan. Those not agreeing with the hearings officer’s decision have until April 6th to file an appeal.