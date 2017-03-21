 Prineville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting of Christmas Valley man in drug deal gone bad

26 year old Michael Donovan of Prineville was sentenced to 10 years in prison yesterday in Crook County Court pleading guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter and attempted 1st degree assault in the shooting death of James Scott from Christmas Valley last September. The shooting took place in the Juniper Canyon area following a drug deal that went bad. A 2nd person involved in the shooting, Justin Rennels of Portland pleaded guilty to 1st degree attempted assault last fall and received 3 years probation.

