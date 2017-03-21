 2 finalists picked for Jefferson County 509-J top spot

The Jefferson County 509-J School Board has announced it has 2 finalists for the superintendant position being vacated by Rick Molitor. After narrowing the field from 19 applicants, the 2 vying for the district’s top spot are Ted Zehr from the Hillsboro School District and Ken Parshall, Principal of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. The 2 candidates will tour the district on April 3rd and 4th and there will also be a chance to meet with community members. The board hopes to make a decision soon after that.