 Prineville man dies in car accident west of Mitchell

A Prineville man died Saturday morning east of Prineville on Highway 26. According to the Oregon State Police 31 year old Scotty Ledford veered off the highway in his vehicle hitting a rock wall between Prineville and Mitchell. The vehicle then went across the road and was hit by a vehicle that was westbound. 2 passengers in the Ledford vehicle were taken by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.