 Firefighters work into the morning on 17 thousand square foot home in Cloverdale area

A 17 thousand square foot home in the Cloverdale area caught on fire yesterday afternoon burning through the night and into this morning. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office a mutual aid call went out for help with 10 fire agencies responding to the fire on Varco Lane. There were 55 firefighters working the fire along with 22 pieces of firefighting equipment on hand. The home was worth 3 point five million dollars. There was no cause given as to how the fire started or amount of damage caused by the fire other than to say the home was heavily damaged. No one was injured from the fire.