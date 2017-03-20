 Bend man shoots friend while unloading pistol

A 21 year old Bend man accidently shot his friend while unloading his handgun Saturday evening. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Jullian Messner was at a home on Skywagon Drive east of Bend when he shot 22 year old Trevor Rogers in the upper torso. Messner was unloading the gun and one of the rounds failed to cycle out of the chamber with Messner pulling the trigger. Rogers was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where he is in fair condition. Neither person was impaired by drugs or alcohol. No charges have been filed against Messner at this time.