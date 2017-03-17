 Privacy breach at St. Charles leads to tighter medical records security

There was a breach in privacy security at St Charles Health System as one of the hospital’s caregivers accessed some 25 hundred electronic medical records of patients. According to St. Charles, the caregiver said she had looked at the files out of curiosity. The files contained patient information including names, health insurance information, driver’s license numbers, physician’s names and medications. The dates on the files were from late 2014 through mid January of this year. St. Charles had the woman sign an affidavit that she never shared or used any of the information she saw for the purpose of committing fraud or other crimes. The person was also disciplined by St. Charles. St Charles said they were taking steps to make sure such a breach of information would never happen again.