California man pleads guilty to 2 charges in New Years Day shooting in Sunriver

A 21 year old man from Antelope California pleaded guilty to 2 counts yesterday in Deschutes County Court stemming from a shooting incident New Years day in Sunriver. Mikhail Pitsul fired a pistol during an altercation at a rental home on Shagbark Lane. The round struck one person who was hospitalized and went thru the floor landing on a person who was lying in bed. Pitsul pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at another person and recklessly endangering another person. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

