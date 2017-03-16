 Skier loses sponsorship after arrest on assault and burglary charges

A 28 year old man was arrested yesterday morning on 2 charges each of burglary and assault at a home on Riverside Boulevard in Bend. According to Bend Police, John Spriggs was in one of the apartment building when he became unruly and assaulted the women in the apartment and started breaking items. The women locked themselves in the bathroom and called police. Spriggs then kicked in the door of another apartment looking for a hoodie. He was arrested not far from the complex and taken to jail. Spriggs who is a professional skier lost his sponsorship by Oregrown Industries due to the incident.