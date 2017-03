Work on the demolition of Rays Food Place on Bend’s Westside is underway as crews remove the roof that collapsed from this winter’s heavy snow. The building has been vacant since 2013. 3 of the walls will be left in place as they are considered to be structurally sound. The demolition will take about 3 weeks. No word yet from the Eugene based company that owns the building as to its plans for that space in the future.