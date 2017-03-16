 Bend woman arrested for leaving 7 children alone at daycare facility

A 31 year old day care operator was arrested yesterday for leaving 7 children including 4 infants, alone in her home while she was at a tanning salon. According to Bend Police January Neatherlin who is also known as January Livsey was under surveillance as they had received an anonymous tip that she was leaving the children alone, unsupervised at her home on Blue Bush Court in NE Bend. Police contacted her at the tanning salon. Officers then entered her home to find the children unsupervised. The Department of Human Services was called who contacted the parents. The children were all taken to St. Charles for evaluation. Livsey was charged with 22 counts including 2nd degree child neglect and was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.