 Accident on Wall street takes out power to 1100 Pacific Power customers in Bend

A Bend man struck a power pole in downtown Bend last night taking out power to about 11 hundred Pacific Power customers. According to Bend Police the accident took place just before 8pm when 27 year old Cameron Cox hit a power pole on NW Wall Street. Cox was reaching for his cell phone when the accident occurred. The road was closed for several hours to allow crews to fix the power pole. Most customers had power back within an hour. Cox was cited for reckless driving and criminal mischief.