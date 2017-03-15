 Clarification on recreational pot laws passed by Prineville City Council

On a 4-3 vote the Prineville City Council last night clarified the city’s stance on recreational marijuana in rewording an ordinance regarding the substance. The wording puts the rules surrounding recreational pot in Prineville in line with federal rules rather than state guidelines in effect making recreational pot illegal in Prineville. If the DEA ever removes marijuana from its drug listings, city rules would change. But until that time, it will remain a banned recreational substance in Prineville.

